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Angel Martinez News: Playing time trending back up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Martinez will start in left field and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Rays, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Martinez appeared to be moving into more of a part-time role following a week-long stretch from April 15 through 22 in which he went just 3-for-19 at the dish, but he's since settled back in as an everyday player for the Guardians. The switch-hitting outfielder will stick in the lineup for a sixth straight contest after producing two home runs and two doubles and chipping in a stolen base over his previous five starts.

Angel Martinez
Cleveland Guardians
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