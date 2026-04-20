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Angel Martinez News: Playing time trending down

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Martinez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros.

While Martinez is still holding down a respectable .262 batting average for the season, it's fallen more than 50 points over the past week while he's gone just 2-for-18 at the dish during that time. The Guardians will likely continue to make room for Martinez in the lineup against left-handed pitching, but his playing time versus right-handers has been trending down of late. He'll head to the bench Monday for the third time in the Guardians' last five matchups with righties.

Angel Martinez
Cleveland Guardians
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