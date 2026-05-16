Angel Martinez News: Powers Cleveland's comeback
Martinez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two additional runs scored during the Guardians' 7-4 win over the Reds on Saturday.
Martinez came home to score in the second, sixth and seventh innings, the last of which was the result of his two-run home run to give the Guardians a 6-4 lead. His three scored runs were a season high and his homer was his eighth of the season, three of which have come over his last four games. Martinez is slashing .266/.313/.496 with eight steals, 22 RBI and 21 runs scored across 153 plate appearances this season.
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