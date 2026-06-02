Angel Martinez News: Rejoining lineup

Martinez (foot) is starting in right field and batting fifth Tuesday against the Yankees, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Martinez strained his right foot during Saturday's game against the Red Sox, but the injury apparently isn't much of a concern since he's back in the lineup a couple days later. After a hot start to the season that saw him close out April with a .792 OPS, the 24-year-old ended May in the midst of a 4-for-29 slump.