Angel Martinez News: Remains in lineup

Martinez started in center field and went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Royals.

Martinez started a second straight game in place of the injured Lane Thomas (wrist) and made an impact in both. Following Friday's three-hit performance, Martinez belted a bases-loaded, ground-rule double that increased Cleveland's lead to 5-1 in the bottom of the eighth inning. With Thomas day-to-day and the Guardians getting a mere .388 OPS (29th) out of their right fielders, there appears to be path to more at-bats for Martinez.