Angel Martinez News: Starting in center
Martinez is starting in center field and batting seventh for Friday's game against the Royals.
Lane Thomas (wrist) remains out of the lineup, and left-hander Kris Bubic is making the start for Kansas City, giving Martinez a chance to start over Nolan Jones. It will be Martinez's first big-league action of the season after he was recently recalled from the minors. Martinez slashed .257/.386/.314 with two doubles, three RBI and eight runs scored across 44 plate appearances against lefties last season.
