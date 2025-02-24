Fantasy Baseball
Angel Martinez headshot

Angel Martinez News: Starts at second base

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 24, 2025 at 5:39pm

Martinez started at second base and went went 0-for-2 with a walk in Monday's spring game against the Diamondbacks.

Martinez was the third different player to start at second base in Cleveland's first three Cactus League contests. More players will cycle through in the coming days and weeks, as manager Stephen Vogt decides which will be the team's primary second baseman. Gabriel Arias, who started the spring opener at second base, served as the third baseman Monday and belted a first-inning home run.

Angel Martinez
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
