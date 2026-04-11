Angel Martinez News: Stays hot in win

Martinez went 2-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-0 win over Atlanta.

Martinez caught fire from the sixth inning on, finishing with two hits, two runs scored and a stolen base. The 24-year-old has been red hot, posting four straight multi-hit games and swiping a bag in three consecutive contests. On the season, he's slashing .342/.419/.500 across 44 plate appearances with one home run, six RBI, seven runs scored and four steals.