Angel Martinez News: Stays hot in win
Martinez went 2-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-0 win over Atlanta.
Martinez caught fire from the sixth inning on, finishing with two hits, two runs scored and a stolen base. The 24-year-old has been red hot, posting four straight multi-hit games and swiping a bag in three consecutive contests. On the season, he's slashing .342/.419/.500 across 44 plate appearances with one home run, six RBI, seven runs scored and four steals.
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