Angel Perdomo

Angel Perdomo News: Dealt to Halos

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2025 at 7:10pm

Perdomo was traded to the Angels from Atlanta on Monday in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Perdomo has been putting together a solid spring and was in position to win a bullpen spot with Atlanta. He should still be in a decent spot to make the Opening Day roster considering Los Angeles is somewhat lacking in proven bullpen arms behind Kenley Jansen.

Angel Perdomo
Los Angeles Angels
