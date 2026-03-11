Angel Perdomo News: Dismissed from big-league camp
The Angels reassigned Perdomo to minor-league camp Wednesday.
The 31-year-old lefty had been attending camp as a non-roster invitee but didn't appear in any Cactus League games before the Angels removed him from the competition for a spot in the Opening Day bullpen. Perdomo has previously seen big-league action in parts of four seasons from 2020 through 2025, accruing a 5.54 ERA and 1.44 WHIP across 14 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Angel Perdomo See More
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching ProjectionsMarch 11, 2025
-
Todd's Takes
Todd's Takes: The Eyes AbbottJuly 26, 2023
-
Dream11 Fantasy Baseball
Dream11 Fantasy Baseball: Reds at BrewersAugust 27, 2020
-
Dream11 Fantasy Baseball
Dream11 Fantasy Baseball: Brewers at PiratesAugust 21, 2020
-
Dream11 Fantasy Baseball
Dream11 Fantasy Baseball: Brewers at White SoxAugust 6, 2020
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Angel Perdomo See More