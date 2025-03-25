Angel Perdomo News: Dropped from 40-man

The Angels designated Perdomo for assignment Tuesday.

Perdomo split his spring between Atlanta and Los Angeles, giving up six runs (two earned) while striking out eight batters across 10 total innings. The left-hander doesn't have any options remaining, so he'll be stripped of his 40-man spot as the Halos attempt to send him to Triple-A Salt Lake. Jose Quijada was also DFA'd Tuesday, creating room for Tim Anderson and Ryan Johnson to join the active roster.