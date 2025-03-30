Angel Perdomo News: Finds opportunity in Sacramento

The Athletics claimed Perdomo off waivers from the Angels on Sunday.

Perdomo doesn't have minor-league options remaining, so he'll presumably report to the Athletics in the next day or two and slot into a middle-relief role. The southpaw didn't pitch in 2024 while recovering from Tommy John surgery, but with Pittsburgh in 2023, Perdomo made 30 big-league relief appearances and logged a 3.72 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 44:11 K:BB across 29 innings.