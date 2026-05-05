Angel Perdomo News: Let go by Halos

The Angels released Perdomo on Tuesday, Taylor Blake Ward of TheSportingTribune.com reports.

Perdomo signed a minor-league deal with the Angels last December and didn't break camp with the big-league club. He appeared in 10 games with Triple-A Salt Lake this season, struggling to a 12.00 ERA, 2.75 WHIP and 12:14 K:BB over 12 innings. Given those numbers and his career 5.54 ERA across 56 major-league appearances, Perdomo will likely have to settle for another minor-league deal if he's to continue his career with an MLB organization.