Angel Perdomo News: Let go by Halos
The Angels released Perdomo on Tuesday, Taylor Blake Ward of TheSportingTribune.com reports.
Perdomo signed a minor-league deal with the Angels last December and didn't break camp with the big-league club. He appeared in 10 games with Triple-A Salt Lake this season, struggling to a 12.00 ERA, 2.75 WHIP and 12:14 K:BB over 12 innings. Given those numbers and his career 5.54 ERA across 56 major-league appearances, Perdomo will likely have to settle for another minor-league deal if he's to continue his career with an MLB organization.
Angel Perdomo
Free Agent
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