Angel Perdomo News: Making case for bullpen spot

Perdomo struck out two over 1.1 perfect innings of relief in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.

Entering the game in relief of Spencer Schwellenbach in the fifth inning, Perdomo fanned Dylan Crews to end the frame then rang up Stone Garrett in the sixth. Perdomo didn't pitch last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery and had a delayed start to his spring, but the 30-year-old southpaw has shown flashes of high-leverage potential in camp. While Atlanta could elect to stash him on the IL to begin the season, Perdomo should have a spot waiting for him in the bullpen once he's deemed ready.