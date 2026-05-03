Angel Zerpa Injury: May need Tommy John surgery
Manager Pat Murphy said Sunday that Zerpa (forearm) is deciding whether or not to undergo Tommy John surgery, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The left-hander landed on the injured list Wednesday due to forearm tightness, and he could end up being out for the season and beyond. Even if Zerpa doesn't end up needing Tommy John surgery, he seems likely to be sidelined for multiple months.
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