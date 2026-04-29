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Angel Zerpa Injury: Out with forearm tightness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 29, 2026 at 1:53pm

The Brewers placed Zerpa on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with left forearm tightness, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

It's unclear when his forearm began bothering him, but Zerpa last pitched Saturday and had been scored upon in each of his last three appearances. Manager Pat Murphy said Wednesday that Zerpa will undergo more testing, but it will likely be a lengthy absence for the lefty reliever. Brian Fitzpatrick will take Zerpa's spot on the roster and in the bullpen.

Angel Zerpa
Milwaukee Brewers
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