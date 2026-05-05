Angel Zerpa Injury: Set for UCL reconstruction
Zerpa will undergo UCL reconstruction on his left elbow next week, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Zerpa went on the injured list last week and after seeking multiple opinions has made the decision to go under the knife. He will likely be sidelined until around midseason next year. Acquired from the Royals via trade over the offseason, Zerpa will finish the 2026 campaign with a 6.39 ERA and 8:6 K:BB over 12.2 innings. He'll be eligible for salary arbitration for a second time this winter.
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