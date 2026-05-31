Angel Zerpa Injury: Shifts to 60-day IL
The Brewers transferred Zerpa (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Sunday.
This transaction has been an eventuality since it was announced in early May that Zerpa required a UCL reconstruction on his left elbow. The 26-year-old is expected to be sidelined until around midseason of 2027.
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