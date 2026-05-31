Angel Zerpa headshot

Angel Zerpa Injury: Shifts to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

The Brewers transferred Zerpa (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Sunday.

This transaction has been an eventuality since it was announced in early May that Zerpa required a UCL reconstruction on his left elbow. The 26-year-old is expected to be sidelined until around midseason of 2027.

Angel Zerpa
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Angel Zerpa See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Angel Zerpa See More
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
9 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
37 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
41 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
42 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
44 days ago