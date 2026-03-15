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Angel Zerpa News: Dazzles in WBC game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Zerpa tossed a scoreless seventh inning for the Venezuelan team in Saturday's WBC game.

Zerpa did not allow a baserunner in the outing and struck out two batters -- one of them being Shohei Ohtani. He has not allowed a run this spring -- either for the Brewers or Team Venezuela -- and figures to fill a key role out of Milwaukee's bullpen when the regular season gets underway.

Angel Zerpa
Milwaukee Brewers
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