Angel Zerpa News: Dazzles in WBC game
Zerpa tossed a scoreless seventh inning for the Venezuelan team in Saturday's WBC game.
Zerpa did not allow a baserunner in the outing and struck out two batters -- one of them being Shohei Ohtani. He has not allowed a run this spring -- either for the Brewers or Team Venezuela -- and figures to fill a key role out of Milwaukee's bullpen when the regular season gets underway.
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