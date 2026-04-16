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Angel Zerpa News: Grabs second save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Zerpa earned the save Thursday against the Blue Jays, allowing one hit over a scoreless ninth inning.

Zerpa entered the ninth with a one-run lead and had to navigate around a leadoff single to Vladimir Guerrero, but he settled in to secure his second save of the season. Despite the clean inning, the southpaw's overall numbers remain inflated from a rough outing last week in which he allowed four runs, leaving him with a 5.40 ERA across 10 innings.

Angel Zerpa
Milwaukee Brewers
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