Angel Zerpa News: Tagged with extra-inning loss

Zerpa (0-2) was tagged with the loss Saturday against the Pirates after allowing three runs (one earned) on one hit and one walk across two-thirds of an inning. He struck out one.

Zerpa entered for the 10th inning but never really found his footing, recording just two outs on 16 pitches (10 strikes). The left-hander has allowed runs in all but two of his last eight outings. Even though he's recorded two saves this year, Zerpa's 6.39 ERA and 1.74 WHIP through 12.2 innings taints any fantasy upside.