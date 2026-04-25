Angel Zerpa News: Tagged with loss in extras

Zerpa (0-2) was tagged with the loss in relief Saturday against the Pirates after allowing three runs (one earned) on one hit and one walk across two-thirds of an inning. He struck out one.

Zerpa pitched the 10th inning, but he was lifted after he had already given up a run and recorded two outs. To make things even worse, the two baserunners that had already reached base when he exited the game came to score on Nick Gonzales' two-RBI single off Grant Anderson. Zerpa has been struggling of late and has allowed runs in all but two of his last eight outings in relief. He has a 6,39 ERA on 12.2 innings and 12 appearances, so he's not a reliever you should trust in fantasy on any format.