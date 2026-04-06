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Angel Zerpa News: Tallies first career save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Zerpa picked up the save Monday against Boston, giving up on one run on two hits and no walks in the ninth inning.

With closer Trevor Megill and top setup man Abner Uribe both likely unavailable after working each of the past two days, it was Zerpa who drew the save opportunity and came away with his first career save. Things weren't easy though, as Willson Contreras homered and Wilyer Abreu singled to bring the potential tying run to the plate, but Zerpa got Trevor Story to ground out to end the game. The left-hander should see occasional high-leverage work, but Megill and Uribe are still the primary ninth-inning options in most situations.

Angel Zerpa
Milwaukee Brewers
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