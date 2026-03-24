Anthony Banda News: Set to make roster
Banda will make Minnesota's final 26-man roster, MLB.com reports. He had a 4.91 ERA and 9:6 K:BB in 7.1 innings this spring.
Banda should have a prominent role in the setup corps for the Twins. However, he's one of three lefties in the bullpen which could limit his usage in the highest-leverage roles.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Banda See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes18 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central28 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest173 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer185 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – National League299 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Banda See More