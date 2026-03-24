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Anthony Banda News: Set to make roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Banda will make Minnesota's final 26-man roster, MLB.com reports. He had a 4.91 ERA and 9:6 K:BB in 7.1 innings this spring.

Banda should have a prominent role in the setup corps for the Twins. However, he's one of three lefties in the bullpen which could limit his usage in the highest-leverage roles.

Anthony Banda
Minnesota Twins
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