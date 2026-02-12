Anthony Banda News: Traded to Minnesota
The Twins acquired Banda from the Dodgers on Thursday in exchange for international bonus pool money, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Banda had been designated for assignment last week and is now on his way to a new organization. The lefty collected a 3.14 ERA and 111:52 K:BB over 114.2 regular-season innings during his time with the Dodgers and should fill a high-leverage relief role as part of an unsettled Twins bullpen.
