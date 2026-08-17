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Anthony Bender Injury: Cleared for rehab games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Bender (shin) will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday, Stephen Strom of Marlins Radio Network reports.

Bender has been shelved since late June with a stress reaction in his right shin. Because he's missed so much time, he's likely to require a handful of rehab appearances before rejoining the Marlins' bullpen.

Anthony Bender
Miami Marlins
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