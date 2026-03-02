Anthony Bender Injury: More live batting practice sessions
Bender (shin) will throw a couple more live batting practice sessions before making his Grapefruit League debut, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Bender is a bit behind schedule because of a shin issue, but he's on the mend. The veteran reliever faced hitters last week and will do so more times this week before being thrown into game action. Bender has plenty of time to ramp up for Opening Day.
