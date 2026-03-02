Anthony Bender headshot

Anthony Bender Injury: More live batting practice sessions

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Bender (shin) will throw a couple more live batting practice sessions before making his Grapefruit League debut, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Bender is a bit behind schedule because of a shin issue, but he's on the mend. The veteran reliever faced hitters last week and will do so more times this week before being thrown into game action. Bender has plenty of time to ramp up for Opening Day.

Anthony Bender
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Bender See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Bender See More
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
12 days ago
Mound Musings: Save Me!
MLB
Mound Musings: Save Me!
Author Image
Brad Johnson
172 days ago
Mound Musings: Take a Shot!
MLB
Mound Musings: Take a Shot!
Author Image
Brad Johnson
193 days ago
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – National League
MLB
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – National League
Author Image
Brad Johnson
207 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
207 days ago