Anthony Bender headshot

Anthony Bender Injury: Nursing shin injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Bender is slightly behind schedule in Marlins camp due to a shin injury, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

It's not clear how or when Bender was injured, but he threw a bullpen session Tuesday. The veteran reliever will not appear in Grapefruit League games right away, but it's not a significant setback. Bender is slated to serve in a setup role for the Marlins in 2026.

Anthony Bender
Miami Marlins
