Anthony Bender Injury: Throws live batting practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Bender (shin) threw a live batting practice session Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Bender has been slowed early in Marlins camp by a shin issue, but he did not appear compromised Tuesday, sitting 95-96 mph with his fastball. The veteran reliever's next time on the bump could be in a game setting.

Anthony Bender
Miami Marlins
