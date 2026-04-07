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Anthony Bender News: Blows save against Cincinnati

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Bender suffered his second blown save in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Reds, allowing one walk with one strikeout across two-thirds of an inning.

After Sandy Alcantara allowed a double and a walk with one out in the ninth inning, Bender came on to protect a 2-0 lead. Sal Stewart knocked one in with a sacrifice fly before a wild pitch by Bender tied the game. It was Bender's second blown save in the last four days, and he barely held on for the save Sunday against the Yankees when he allowed two runs on one hit and three walks. Bender wasn't actually charged with any of the runs Tuesday and still has a 9.00 ERA and 6:5 K:BB across four innings this season.

Anthony Bender
Miami Marlins
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