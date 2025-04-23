Anthony Bender News: Collects second hold

Bender gave up a hit in a scoreless eighth inning to record his second hold of the season in Tuesday's win over the Reds.

The right-hander continues to be a reliable, if not exactly dominant, high-leverage arm in the Marlins' bullpen. Bender has a 1.80 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 7:5 K:BB through 10 innings with one win and one save in addition to his holds, but he hasn't been called upon to protect a ninth-inning lead since April 1. Calvin Faucher and Jesus Tinoco appear to be the preferred closing options for manager Clayton McCullough at the moment.