Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anthony Bender headshot

Anthony Bender News: Collects second hold

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Bender gave up a hit in a scoreless eighth inning to record his second hold of the season in Tuesday's win over the Reds.

The right-hander continues to be a reliable, if not exactly dominant, high-leverage arm in the Marlins' bullpen. Bender has a 1.80 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 7:5 K:BB through 10 innings with one win and one save in addition to his holds, but he hasn't been called upon to protect a ninth-inning lead since April 1. Calvin Faucher and Jesus Tinoco appear to be the preferred closing options for manager Clayton McCullough at the moment.

Anthony Bender
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now