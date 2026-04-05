Anthony Bender News: Escapes with first save

Bender picked up the save in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Yankees despite allowing two runs on a hit and three walks over one inning. He struck out two.

With Pete Fairbanks serving as the opener Sunday, the Marlins turned to Bender in the ninth inning with a three-run lead. After issuing a pair of walks, Bender gave up a two-run double to Jazz Chisholm before ultimately striking out J.C. Escarra to escape with a 7-6 win and his first save this season. After two scoreless appearances to open the year, Bender has given up four runs in just 1.1 innings in his last two outings. The right-hander logged four saves in 2025 while posting a 2.16 ERA with a 1.06 WHIP across 50 innings.