Anthony Bender News: Headed for setup role

Bender has a spot secure on the Marlins' Opening Day roster but will likely begin the season in a setup role, with Calvin Faucher and Jesus Tinoco getting the first closing opportunities.

Neither Faucher nor Tinoco are proven commodities in the ninth inning, so if they both struggle, Bender could get a look as the closer later in the year. The right-hander has posted an 8:2 K:BB through 7.2 Grapefruit League innings this spring as he looks to build on a 2024 campaign that saw his record a career-high 15 holds along with a 4.08 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 59:18 K:BB through 53 innings.