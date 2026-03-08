Anthony Bender News: Making spring debut Tuesday

Bender (shin) is scheduled to make his Grapefruit League debut Tuesday versus the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The Marlins have been easing Bender along carefully throughout the spring while he's been slowed by a shin injury, but after throwing multiple live batting practice sessions, he's been given the green light for game action. Despite being behind the Marlins' other healthy bullpen candidates at this stage of camp, Bender should still have enough time to prove his health and secure a spot in Miami's Opening Day bullpen. The right-hander collected 19 holds, three wins and four saves over 51 appearances in 2025 while pitching to a 2.16 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 42:21 K:BB across 50 innings.