Anthony DeSclafani News: Secures second save

DeSclafani tallied the save in Sunday's 5-3 victory over the Cardinals, conceding one run on four hits and no walks over three innings. He struck out four.

The veteran right-hander notched his second three-inning save of the season, completing the feat this time on just 38 pitches with an impressive eight whiffs. The lone blemish on DeSclafani's performance was an RBI-double given up to Jordan Walker in the ninth. With Shelby Miller (forearm) on the injured list, the Diamondbacks closer role is wide open with Kevin Ginkel being the presumptive favorite. Given DeSclafani's solid strikeout rate (9.8 K/9) paired with a 4.66 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 21:4 K:BB across 19.1 frames, the 35-year-old could upgrade from his role in long relief and enter the saves discussion in Arizona.