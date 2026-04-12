Anthony Eyanson News: Dominant start at Greenville

Eyanson did not allow a hit and struck out seven over 4.1 scoreless innings for High-A Greenville on Saturday.

Eyanson was brilliant in his second pro start, setting down all 13 batters faced. The 21-year-old right-hander has allowed one run and three hits while recording 13 strikeouts over 7.1 innings (16.5 K/9). Since being drafted out of LSU, Eyanson's fastball velocity has increased, per Brendan Samson of MLB.com. After averaging 92-94 mph in college, one of his four-seamers touched 100.2 mph at the Spring Breakout in March.