Anthony Eyanson News: Dominant start at Greenville
Eyanson did not allow a hit and struck out seven over 4.1 scoreless innings for High-A Greenville on Saturday.
Eyanson was brilliant in his second pro start, setting down all 13 batters faced. The 21-year-old right-hander has allowed one run and three hits while recording 13 strikeouts over 7.1 innings (16.5 K/9). Since being drafted out of LSU, Eyanson's fastball velocity has increased, per Brendan Samson of MLB.com. After averaging 92-94 mph in college, one of his four-seamers touched 100.2 mph at the Spring Breakout in March.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Eyanson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Eyanson See More