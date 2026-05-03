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Anthony Eyanson News: Moving up to Double-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Eyanson was promoted to Double-A Portland on Sunday, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports.

Eyanson will make the leap to the Double-A level after posting a dominant 0.44 ERA and 0.50 WHIP with an impressive 15.2 K/9 over 20.1 innings in five starts with High-A Greenville to open the season. The right-hander was selected by the Red Sox with the 87th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft, and the early results have been nothing short of outstanding for the 21-year-old.

Anthony Eyanson
Boston Red Sox
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