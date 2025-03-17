Anthony Gose News: Cut from big-league camp

The Mets reassigned Gose to minor-league camp Monday.

Gose has turned in a 4.78 ERA and 41:17 K:BB in 32 innings over parts of three seasons in the majors as a pitcher since he made the conversion from the outfield earlier in his career, but the 34-year-old lefty was attending big-league camp as a non-roster invitee and faced an uphill battle to win a spot in the Mets' Opening Day bullpen. He's likely to begin the season in a relief role at Triple-A Syracuse.