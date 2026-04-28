Anthony Gose News: Links up with Royals
The Royals signed Gose to a minor-league contract and assigned him to Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.
Gose last pitched in the majors in 2024, when he made three appearances for Cleveland and allowed five earned runs over 4.1 frames. The left-hander split last season between the Mets and Diamondbacks organizations and had a combined 4.62 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 41:23 K:BB across 37 Triple-A innings.
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