Anthony Gose News: Links up with Royals

The Royals signed Gose to a minor-league contract and assigned him to Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.

Gose last pitched in the majors in 2024, when he made three appearances for Cleveland and allowed five earned runs over 4.1 frames. The left-hander split last season between the Mets and Diamondbacks organizations and had a combined 4.62 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 41:23 K:BB across 37 Triple-A innings.