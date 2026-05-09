Anthony Kay News: Earns win vs. Seattle
Kay (2-1) earned the win Saturday against the Mariners after allowing one unearned run on three hits and two walks across five innings. He struck out five.
Kay struggled in late April after allowing 12 earned runs in two starts April 22 and April 27 against the Diamondbacks and Angels, respectively. However, he seems to have turned things around, and this outing Saturday was another step in the right direction. Kay has given up two earned runs or fewer in six of his eight starts this season. This outing over the Mariners reduced his ERA to 4.89, and Kay is expected to make his next start next weekend on the road against the Cubs.
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