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Anthony Kay News: Effectively wild in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Kay allowed one run on one hit, three walks and two hit batsmen while striking out five over 5.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Tuesday.

Kay didn't have a great showing for control, but the Mariners' bats failed to punish him for it. He's now allowed two earned runs or less in each of his last four starts, adding a 19:8 K:BB across 21.1 innings in that span. For the season, he's at a 4.27 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 34:22 K:BB through 46.1 innings over 10 appearances (eight starts). The southpaw is projected to make his next start at home versus the Twins.

Anthony Kay
Chicago White Sox
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