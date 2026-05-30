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Anthony Kay News: Grabs fifth win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Kay (5-1) picked up the win in Saturday's 7-1 victory over the Tigers, allowing one run on six hits and a walk over five-plus innings. He struck out three.

The lefty cruised through five frames, giving up just a solo shot to Wenceel Perez in the third inning, but Kay got the hook after 84 pitches (54 strikes) when the first two Detroit hitters reached to open the sixth. Kay has four wins in his last five starts, a stretch in which he's delivered a stellar 1.65 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 22:9 K:BB through 27.1 innings. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, which is set to come on the road next weekend in Philadelphia.

Anthony Kay
Chicago White Sox
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