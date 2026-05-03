Anthony Kay headshot

Anthony Kay News: Improves in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Kay allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits and a walk while striking out five over five innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Sunday.

Kay was a little better this time out. He kept the Padres off the scoreboard for three innings, but he gave up solo home runs to Miguel Andujar and Manny Machado in the fourth inning, making this the second time in three starts he's allowed multiple homers. Kay is now at a 5.70 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 20:15 K:BB over 30 innings through seven appearances (five starts) this season. He is tentatively projected to make his next start at home versus the Mariners.

Anthony Kay
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Kay See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Kay See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
Yesterday
Top Prospects to Stash as April Comes to a Close
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as April Comes to a Close
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
5 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 27
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 27
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
6 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
7 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago