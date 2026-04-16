Anthony Kay News: Labors in long relief
Kay took a no-decision Wednesday against the Rays, allowing one run on four hits and one walk in 2.2 innings. He struck out one.
Serving as a bulk reliever behind opener Jordan Leasure on Wednesday, Kay did his part to keep the White Sox in the game but wasn't particularly efficient. It was the left-hander's shortest outing of the year so far, and it was disappointing to see him get pulled at just 71 pitches after he tossed 100 his last time out. It's unclear how Chicago will choose to deploy Kay going forward -- the hurler has a pair of appearances each as a starter and reliever -- but he'll bring a respectable 2.60 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 12:3 K:BB across 17.1 frames into his next scheduled outing versus in Arizona.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Kay See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week5 days ago
-
PrizePicks MLB
PrizePicks MLB: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 97 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 97 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: Expert Predictions and Best Bets for April 97 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 97 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Kay See More