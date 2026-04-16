Anthony Kay News: Labors in long relief

Kay took a no-decision Wednesday against the Rays, allowing one run on four hits and one walk in 2.2 innings. He struck out one.

Serving as a bulk reliever behind opener Jordan Leasure on Wednesday, Kay did his part to keep the White Sox in the game but wasn't particularly efficient. It was the left-hander's shortest outing of the year so far, and it was disappointing to see him get pulled at just 71 pitches after he tossed 100 his last time out. It's unclear how Chicago will choose to deploy Kay going forward -- the hurler has a pair of appearances each as a starter and reliever -- but he'll bring a respectable 2.60 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 12:3 K:BB across 17.1 frames into his next scheduled outing versus in Arizona.