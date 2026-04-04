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Anthony Kay News: No-decision against former club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 2:24pm

Kay didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jays, giving up two runs on three hits and two walks over 4.1 innings of relief. He didn't strike out a batter.

Facing the team he made his big-league debut with back in 2019, the southpaw took the mound as a bulk reliever after Grant Taylor worked a scoreless first inning. Kay kept the goose eggs coming until Vladimir Guerrero touched him up for a two-run shot in the sixth, and he exited after 76 pitches (46 strikes). Kay is still looking for his first MLB win since 2021 after spending the last two seasons in Japan, and he'll take a 4.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 5:6 K:BB through nine innings into his next outing, which is set to come on the road next week in Kansas City.

Anthony Kay
Chicago White Sox
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