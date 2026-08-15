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Anthony Kay News: No-decision in Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Kay didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Tigers, giving up three runs on six hits and a walk over 5.1 innings. He struck out four.

The southpaw got tagged for single runs in the first, fourth and fifth innings before leaving the mound after 86 pitches (57 strikes) with the score tied. Kay fell short of his third straight quality start, but he hasn't allowed more than three runs in a start since the beginning of July, posting a 3.27 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 33:13 K:BB in 41.1 innings over his last eight outings. He'll look for his 10th win of the season in his next start, which lines up to come at home next week against Atlanta.

Anthony Kay
Chicago White Sox
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