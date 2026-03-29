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Anthony Kay News: No decision in first start of 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Kay did not factor into Sunday's decision against the Brewers. He allowed two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out five across 4.2 innings.

Kay yielded a two-run homer to Gary Sanchez in the first frame, but the former received plenty of run support from the White Sox through the first three innings of Sunday's game. However, Kay allowed at least two baserunners in three of five innings, running up his pitch count to 92 (54 strikes) before being pulled with two outs in the fifth frame. Kay mostly worked out of the bullpen in his MLB career before serving as a starter in 2024 and 2025 in Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan with the Yokohama Bay Stars. Kay is slated to start next weekend at home against the Blue Jays.

Anthony Kay
Chicago White Sox
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