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Anthony Kay News: Notches first MLB win since 2021

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 9, 2026 at 8:44pm

Kay (1-0) earned the victory over Kansas City on Thursday, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out six batters over 5.2 scoreless innings.

Kay tossed 100 pitches in the outing, racking up 13 whiffs among 63 total strikes. He did hit two batters, but neither instance cost him on the scoreboard. Kay has held his own in his return to the majors after spending the previous two years in Japan, though Thursday's outing was his first time completing five innings this season. Overall, he has a 2.45 ERA and 1.16 WHIP with an 11:8 K:BB over 14.2 frames spanning three appearances. With those numbers, he could start attracting attention even in mixed fantasy leagues, especially if he can start to consistently pitch deep enough to qualify for wins.

Anthony Kay
Chicago White Sox
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