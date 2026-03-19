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Anthony Kay News: Penciled in as No. 3 starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Kay is expected to begin the season as the White Sox's No. 3 starter, lining him up to make his season debut March 29 at Milwaukee, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander joined Chicago on a two-year, $12 million contract in December after pitching to a 2.53 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 249:94 K:BB over 291.2 frames in Japan the previous two years. Kay was unremarkable across parts of five MLB seasons before heading to Japan, but his return stateside has gone well in spring training with a 2.16 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in five starts.

Anthony Kay
Chicago White Sox
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