Anthony Kay headshot

Anthony Kay News: Picks up fourth win Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Kay (4-1) earned the win Monday against the Twins, allowing one run on five hits and one walk with five strikeouts across six innings.

Kay's lone blemish was a solo homer allowed to Brooks Lee on just his fourth pitch of the game. After entering May with a 6.12 ERA, Kay has allowed two earned runs or fewer in all five starts this month and has posted his two quality starts of 2026 over his last three outings. The left-hander has shown above average stuff (105 Stuff+), including a very good sinker, slider and changeup trio, and has lowered his season ERA to 3.96 with a 39:23 K:BB across 52.1 innings. His 16 percent strikeout rate is in just the 12th percentile.

Anthony Kay
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Kay See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Kay See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
Yesterday
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
3 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 19
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 19
Author Image
Chris Bennett
6 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago