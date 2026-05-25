Anthony Kay News: Picks up fourth win Monday

Kay (4-1) earned the win Monday against the Twins, allowing one run on five hits and one walk with five strikeouts across six innings.

Kay's lone blemish was a solo homer allowed to Brooks Lee on just his fourth pitch of the game. After entering May with a 6.12 ERA, Kay has allowed two earned runs or fewer in all five starts this month and has posted his two quality starts of 2026 over his last three outings. The left-hander has shown above average stuff (105 Stuff+), including a very good sinker, slider and changeup trio, and has lowered his season ERA to 3.96 with a 39:23 K:BB across 52.1 innings. His 16 percent strikeout rate is in just the 12th percentile.